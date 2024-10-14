MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caravan of relief traveled hundreds of miles to residents in Pinellas County after Hurricane Milton battered the area, leaving a widespread of destruction behind.

Days after Milton ravaged much of Florida’s west coast, city leaders living in South Florida felt the urge to act and support those impacted by the storm.

The City of Miami Gardens hosted a hurricane relief drop-off event over the weekend.

It was an impressive turn out as they were able to fill a 53-foot truck with non-perishables, water, hygiene kits, sanitary items, diapers, and more.

Hosted by Councilman Reggie Leon and Florida State Rep. Ashley Gant of House District 109, along with 99 Jamz and Hot 105, the purpose of the drive was to provide residents with the essentials they need after surviving such a horrid storm and help ease the burden of the transitional period they’re currently in, as many of them are starting their lives over from scratch.

“We were able to fill this 53-footer. We’re also going to take up hot meals. So we have a local business that will provide hot meals once we arrive and turn back around,” said Councilman Reggie Leon. “But the community, in the three days, responded really well. We want to say thank you to everyone for that.”

The team and the truckload of goods departed Miami Gardens Monday morning and brought the much-needed relief to the residents in Pinellas County.

“That spirit of togetherness, it transcends any time of differences. It’s that humanity. It could have been us, and so we are giving back to people because we know how devastating a hurricane could be,” said Florida State Rep. Ashley Gant. “I could have been us; even though we’re in Miami, people on the west coast know we still care about them.”

“It’s considerable; I think it’s generous, and I think we need the help,” said one Pinellas County resident. “Not many people can survive this type of treatment back to back.”

“A lot of people were out of power; a lot of people were out of food, water,” said another resident. “It’s been bad, and after we just had Helene.”

The aid truck with the handful of supplies and the hot meal hopes to soothe the souls of the affected residents in the area and to give them a sense of comfort that help is not far away.

“A lot of my friends lost everything, but they’re still alive, and that’s what matters,” said one man. “It means a lot when you come and bring down supplies for people who really need it. And believe me, St. Petersburg really appreciates it. The community is coming together to help each other.”

“Chicken, rice, corn, and dinner rolls,” said Chelsei Wilkies from Southern Belle’s Kitchen. “A taste of grandma’s kitchen, so I’m pretty sure they’ll love it.”

Cox Media Group is also another partner that collaborated with the City of Miami Gardens to make the drive successful.

