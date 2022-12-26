MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Northeast Miami before the incident took a turn.

Just after 5 a.m., crews arrived to heavy smoke and a blaze from a two-story home located along 54th Street and Northeast Third Avenue, Monday.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue team searched the house on the second story, and a partial collapse on the floor caused one firefighter to fall through and onto the first floor.

According to officials, all operations ceased until the firefighter was removed.

He was transported to Ryder Trauma where he is in stable condition; the firefighter is suffering minor injuries.

This incident highlights the danger these workers face on the job.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.