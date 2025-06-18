A firefighter for the City of Miami is in custody after being accused of exposing himself to several people from inside his car.

Authorities said Demetrious Sams, 35, approached women in his car in Coral Gables and South Miami when he exposed himself.

A spokesperson for the City of Miami Fire Department said once they’ve made contact with Sams, the department will “initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures.”

Sams, a 4-year veteran of the department, has been charged with several counts of indecent exposure.

Authorities are urging anyone else who believes they may have encountered Sams to contact the Coral Gables Police Department at (305) 442-1600.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.