MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue is set to host its Fire Expo and Festival.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Regatta Park, located at 3500 Pan American Drive.

The event will feature live demonstrations, including vehicle extraction, hazmat team and dive team responses, a car fire simulation and a firefighter combat challenge.

Attendees can also learn about fire and life safety, CPR, and the Stop the Bleed program, as well as explore the MFD Cadet and CERT programs.

A “Fun Zone” for children will include a firefighter obstacle course, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, face painting and more.

Food trucks and live music will be available for entertainment.

Admission is free.

