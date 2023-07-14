COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Department is gearing up for a momentous occasion as it celebrates its 125th year of dedicated service to the community.

The department has planned an exciting event to commemorate this milestone, inviting residents and visitors to join in the festivities on Saturday at Regatta Park, located at 3500 Pan American Drive in Coconut Grove.

The event will kick off at 11:00 am and continue until 4:00 pm, ensuring a day packed with entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Firefighter competitions will take center stage, showcasing the bravery, skill, and teamwork of Miami’s firefighting heroes. Spectators can look forward to thrilling displays and demonstrations, where talented firefighters will exhibit their expertise and dedication to keeping the community safe.

There will also be an array of attractions for all ages to enjoy. Attendees can groove to the rhythm of live music, indulge in delicious culinary delights from a variety of food trucks, and enjoy the fun-filled ambiance created by bounce houses and other family-friendly activities.

For more information about the 125th Year Celebration and updates on the event schedule, please visit the official website of the City of Miami or contact the Department of Fire-Rescue directly.

