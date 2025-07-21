MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has ruled that the City of Miami cannot delay the 2025 mayoral election to next year.

Commissioners approved a motion last month to move this year’s November election to 2026.

Supporters pushed for the change, claiming an even-year election would bolster voter turnout.

Mayoral candidate and former City Manager, Emilio Gonzalez, filed a lawsuit to block the move, saying it violates the state constitution and city charter.

The judge sided in favor of Gonzalez, ruling that any change in date must first be approved by voters.

The City of Miami said it will appeal this decision.

