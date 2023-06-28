MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a seawall celebration in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, as residents enjoyed a new water walkway.

The City of Miami on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new seawall behind the First Miami Presbyterian Church, near the 600 block of Brickell Avenue.

The project features a 250-foot seawall, pedestrian lighting, benches and landscaping right on the edge of Biscayne Bay.

The new walkway also connects the other two existing baywalks in the area to the north and south.

