MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami will hold a meeting to discuss future plans for the community.

Commissioners are set to discuss more details for the homeless encampment plan that was approved in July.

They identified three locations that could serve as potential areas to house those experiencing homelessness.

Virginia Key is among one of those places and it was met with heavy resistance from residents in the area.

Opposers of the encampment said the move to the isle would not be good for the environment.

Another topic of discussion for commissioners will be the city’s budget for 2023.

City officials are to take a vote on the $1.5 billion plan that is expected to increase spending on police and fire departments.

