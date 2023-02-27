MIAMI (WSVN) - There was police activity at Miami City Hall.

Over the weekend, city hall received an unexpected visitor.

When members of the staff and commissioners arrived Monday morning, they found that someone broke into the building.

7News cameras captured several police officers at the scene, as well as K9 units that were brought in to sniff around for clues.

After the break-in, the office of one of the commissioners, Manolo Reyes, was ransacked.

Drawers were pulled out, picture frames were toppled and at least one ceiling tile was missing.

Reyes was at the scene working with police, and plans to speak with 7News Monday afternoon.

It is unclear if anything was taken from his office.

Investigators are now looking through surveillance video to see if the cameras caught anything.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.