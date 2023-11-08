MIAMI (WSVN) - It was election night throughout Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami’s commissioner race is heading for a runoff.

In District 1, incumbent Alex Diaz de la Portilla, made the cut with 37% of the vote. That’s despite recent money laundering and bribery charges and his subsequent suspension by Gov. DeSantis.

He’ll face businessman Miguel Gabela, who earned 29%.

Diaz de la Portilla has denied wrongdoing and vows to fight the charges.

If he wins, it’s possible that DeSantis will suspend him again.

There were other commission races in Miami, Hialeah and Homestead as well.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.