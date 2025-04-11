MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who dedicated his life to public service, has died.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Miami City Commissioner for District 4 Manolo Reyes,” his family said in a statement on Friday

Reyes faced health issues in recent years, including cancer. He was recently hospitalized due to a decline in health.

On Monday night, his family asked for prayers and privacy, and expressing their deepest appreciation for the medical professionals overseeing his care. The family did not provide further details.

Reyes was first elected in 2017 and has faced health issues during his tenure on the city commission. He was previously diagnosed with leukemia but it was reported in 2024 that his cancer was in remission and he said that things were going well, but it appears that things took a turn as of Monday.

Reyes was 80-year-old.

