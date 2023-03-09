MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami commission met Thursday, and security was on the agenda.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes presented a resolution that would allow the chief of police to examine security measures at Miami’s City Hall.

The plan calls for a safety plan and television system.

The resolution comes one week after the commissioner’s office and city pickup truck were vandalized.

The measure was passed without discussion.

Miami Police are still investigating whether the two incidents were related.

