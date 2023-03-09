MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami commission is set to meet Thursday and security is on the agenda.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes is set to present a resolution that would allow the chief of police to examine security measures at Miami’s city hall.

The plan calls for a safety plan and television system.

The resolution comes one week after the commissioner’s office and city pickup truck were vandalized.

Miami police are still investigating whether the two incidents were related.

