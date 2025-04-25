MIAMI (WSVN) - After the tragic passing of previous District 4 commissioner Manolo Reyes, the City of Miami has decided to hold an election to fill the vacancy.

The election is set to be held on Tuesday, June 3 from 7:00 a.m., to 7:00 p.m.

Candidates interesting in running for the vacant seat must qualify with the City of Miami City Clerk.

Residents of District 4 are encouraged to ensure they are registered to vote. Voters will have the choice to vote-by-mail, vote early, or vote on Election Day.

Early Voting Locations:

Shenandoah Branch Library

West Flagler Branch Library

Early Voting Dates and Hours:

Friday, May 30, 2025: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 31, 2025: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 1, 2025: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day Polling Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Other important dates to keep in mind include the last day to register to vote which is May 5 and the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot which is May 22.

For more information on the Special Election or to verify your voter registration status, click here.

