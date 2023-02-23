MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police officers and the Miami Bomb Squad responded to an area in Downtown Miami, Thursday morning.

Due to the investigation, Northeast First Avenue is closed between Third and Fifth streets.

Traffic is to be expected in this area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the road closure until the area has been cleared of the suspicious package.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.