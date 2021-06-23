MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization is building a pathway to fitness for those with disabilities.

The City of Miami Beach Commission voted Wednesday on a $2.5 million deal to get one step closer towards the nation’s first adaptive fitness and recreation center.

The idea was spearheaded by the Sabrina Cohen Foundation.

The future facility will host a 27,000-square foot and three story fitness center with an all inclusive universal design.

It will cater to people with all needs, from being wheelchair bound to those with autism and everything in between.

“This is a game changer. You know, we never know when life is going to change on the dime, and we’re going to be here to catch our residents and keep them strong and healthy and alive and active members of society,” said president of the foundation Sabrina Cohen.

The center will be built on 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.

It will offer daily physical fitness programs, a rooftop pool with aqua therapy and a fully accessible beachside program.

The foundation still needs to raise about $8 million.

