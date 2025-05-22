MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials are set to increase security to the highest level possible across the city as concerns of rising antisemitic sentiment nationwide follow the deaths of two Israeli embassy staff members.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner spoke with 7News Thursday morning, stating he will work to protect his city’s residents and work to enhance security nationwide. Earlier, the Miami Beach Police Department issued a community advisory, echoing the mayor’s statements.

“The horrific antisemitic shootings and the anti-Israel sentiment have just gotten to a dangerous level,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “We are going to protect everyone here in Miami Beach. Our Jewish institutions and our Jewish residents. Miami Beach Police, we are upping our police patrols to high-risk protocol, which is the highest highestlevel security that we have. I’ve also reached out to the county sheriff and the highest level of the state law enforcement to beef up security.”

The two victims of the shooting, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky and American citizen Sarah Milgrim, were reportedly set to be engaged before they were fatally struck by gunfire as they were walking out of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

The alleged murderer, while being arrested, was seen on camera yelling, “Free Palestine.”

The effects were felt across the world. Internationally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the news, saying in a statement, “We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel.”

According to Miami Beach police, that high-risk security protocol will last at least a week and will be extended if deemed necessary.

