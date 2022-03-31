MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A holocaust survivor celebrated her birthday, and the City of Miami Beach came through in a big way. She’s over 100 years old and this Holocaust survivor celebrated triumph over tragedy.

Mollie Horwitz, who likes to go by the name Melka, walked into Miami Beach City Hall on Thursday for a very special day.

Mayor Dan Gelber, other city leaders and three generations of her family gathered to sing and celebrate as the city recognized the great grandmother and holocaust survivor that turned 106 years old on March 16.

“The resilience, the moxie to really not just survive but to flourish,” said Gelber.

Despite the hardship Horwitz faced in Lithuania during World War II, she escaped the war, made it to Cuba and eventually to Miami Beach.

“I was in Ghetto Vilna, and from there I came to the wood,” said Horwitz.

She has always pushed forward.

“It’s her mind, it’s her family, it’s her environment, it’s all the people around her who take care of her and love her,” said daughter Sara Redler.

Horwitz is a great grandmother to 14, and she has expressed her secret to living a long life.

“I walk everyday, how much I can,” she said. “So many children beautiful, a beautiful family.”

With lots of love, she mixes a positive mindset and a can-do attitude.

“A woman who believes the best days are tomorrow and will fight anything to make sure that those days are there,” said Gelber.

