MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach hosted a special celebration for Women’s History Month.

The city unveiled an outdoor exhibit saluting 2025 Exemplary Women at Lummus Park.

Among the honorees was 7News’ Belkys Nerey, who was recognized for her achievements in TV journalism and entertainment.

The exhibit also celebrates Toby Lerner Ansin, the philanthropist founder of the Miami City Ballet and mother of the owners of WSVN, for her many contributions to the community.

“Firstly, women need to be out there and people have to know how much they contributed to the community, it’s not just the men, and also these activities help promote whatever interests that you have and so it makes people know that the ballet is here,” said Lerner Ansin.

“It’s terrific to give women the acknowledgement that they need. They’re wonderful for our community, they’re driving forces in the arts, media, and many other areas. It’s really good to acknowledge them and to give them the credit they deserve,” said Andy Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Television.

Others honorees include Chef Michelle Bernstein, author Judy Blume, environmentalist Sophie Ringel and Grammy award-winning DJ Tracy Young.

The exhibit runs all month long.

