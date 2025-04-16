DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral is expected to approve an agreement with Immigration Customs and Enforcement to crack down on undocumented immigrants living in the city.

The agreement would allow the Doral Police Department to carry out certain immigration enforcement tasks under the 287(g) program, which allows state and local agencies to act as immigration officials.

“It’s my understanding that there’s support from the council, at least enough for this to pass today,” said Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras. “We want to make sure that we are complying with federal and also state mandates. Our attorney has advised us that this is an agreement that we have to enter into.”

The move comes amid mounting pressure from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to see all local law enforcement agencies join forces with ICE to enact President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.

However, the potential partnership with ICE is not sitting well with many immigrant families who live in the city.

Pro-immigration activists say this will heighten fears among an already anxious community, especially among Venezuelans, who stand at risk of losing their temporary protected status.

“We cannot send our neighbors, our family members, children back to these dictatorships and to this anarchy,” said Abel S. Delgado, President of the Miami-Dade Democratic Hispanic Caucus.

So far, more than 100 localities across Florida have joined agreements with ICE, including many in South Florida, such as Coral Gables, Hialeah, Miami Springs and West Miami.

Activists in Coral Gables denounced the move when it was announced.

“City police should have no role in immigration enforcement,” said Community Justice Project member Alana Greer.

Just this week, campus police at Florida International University also joined the list. The decision leaves many students who attend the university on edge.

“Many students here are immigrants or have parents who are immigrants, undocumented, and I feel that many of those detained deserve a chance and opportunity to study here,” said a student.

The city council will vote on this agreement on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.