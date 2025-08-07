DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and school staff are taking measures to stay prepared just few days out from the new school year.

After the tragedy in Fort Stewart Wednesday, the City of Doral Police Department held an active shooter training inside of Academir Charter School East.

In a realistic full scale exercise, police prepared for any emergency, focusing on improving their tactics, response time, coordination and rescue techniques.

Performing drills that required them to react with the best of their abilities.

“First responders need to know where to get to, how to respond and then ultimately, how to save more lives,” said City of Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “So the collaboration amongst all those entities are critically important, and these drills provide a platform for us to do so.”

Director of Safety and Security at Academir Charter Schools Manny Arrebola, wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible following the shooting of five soldiers in Georgia on Wednesday.

“We just had an incident yesterday in Georgia where there was an active shooter, so these things continue to occur,” said Arrebola. “Every effort needs to be taken by everyone to be as prepared as possible, and that’s what we try to do in Academir Schools is try to be as prepared as possible.”

