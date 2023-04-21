SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - In a welcomed relief for drivers across South Florida, the ongoing gas shortage crisis appeared to be gradually easing up. According to recent reports, more drivers are finally finding fuel, and lines at gas stations are starting to become shorter, with more gas available for purchase.

While there are still a significant number of gas stations without fuel, the news is not all bad. In Sweetwater, Mayor Orlando Lopez and City Commissioner Ian Vallecillo have teamed up with E-Z Fill Gas to bring a fuel truck to Ronselli Park, located at 250 S.W. 114th Ave.

Residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the gas tanker will be available at the park at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, providing much-needed gasoline to those who need it the most.

The flooding interrupted the supply chain out of Port Everglades, making it difficult for tanker trucks to refuel gas stations. The situation was exacerbated by panic buying, which caused some gas stations to run out of fuel completely.

With most terminals at Port Everglades back on, and local officials’ efforts to alleviate the situation, relief is in sight for those affected by the gas shortage following historic flooding in Broward County.

