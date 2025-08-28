MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach leaders are set to meet Thursday afternoon after the Florida Department of Transportation has ordered municipalities to remove pavement art related to social, political or ideological messages or risk losing state funding.

A battle over rainbow crosswalks is underway in the sunshine state and now its Miami Beach’s turn to join the fight before their crosswalk at the intersection of Ocean Drive and 12th Street could be painted over.

The majority of the public has advocated against the new mandate to remove the painted Pride flag and other street art and a Wednesday night meeting in Fort Lauderdale was no different as dozens of people packed the meeting and pleaded with city leaders to join in on the pushback.

“You can’t take those colors away,” a woman said during the public comment section.

“They started this fight, be we are all together now, and we are determined to finish it,” said a woman followed by loud cheers of agreement.

The Progress Pride flag near Sebastian Street and A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach is one of four street markings FDOT officials said must be removed by Sept. 4, or the city risks losing state funding.

After hearing the public’s cry, city commissioners voted to push back and file an appeal and the ability to take legal action.

Govern Ron DeSantis addressed cities who are pushing back during a news conference on Wednesday.

“I know Key West is coming up, Delray Beach. There may be one or two others who basically just said, “We’re not going to comply’ or whatever,’” he said. “Guys, we’re going to get it done. We’re going to follow the law, and so, you can do it the easy way, you can do it the hard way.”

Just last week, a rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando was removed. The memorial honors the 49 people who were killed in the 2016 massacre.

It’s unclear what commissioners in Miami Beach will decided during Thursday’s meeting, but a protest has been planned for Sunday morning.

