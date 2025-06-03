MIAMI (WSVN) - After racist graffiti, including a Nazi swastika and the N-word, marred a Dorsey Park mural, community members and city leaders are coming together to stand united against hate and racism.

“This mural is a representation of who helped build the America that we believe in today,” said an activist.

Despite the down pour of rain and gloomy skies, activists and concerned community showed up to Dorsey Park located near Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 17th Street Tuesday, to speak out after a mural honoring major African-American figures, including a depiction of Jackie Robinson, was defaced by the racist graffiti.

“I know you may not be able to show it on television but we need the community to uncover the hurt and the hatred that is existing. The reason why this keeps being perpetuated is because we keep covering it up,” said Terrance Cribbs Lorrant, with the City of Miami Black Police Precinct.

The mural was vandalized with two Nazi swastika, the F-word and the N-word.

Organizers told 7News that the display of hatred was discovered by a 7-year old boy on Sunday.

“And asked his mom what it meant and what it was. The irony of that in particular, is that not only is he having to deal with the violence,” said Nicole Crooks with Catalyst Miami.

Artist Kyle Holbrook helped create the mural more than 12 years ago. It was meant to honor African American history.

“The mural was supposed to be, it’s a sense of pride,” said Holbrook. “Dedicated mural to the Negro League teams that used to play there, the Ethiopian Clowns. There is a lot of other historical imagery on the mural.”

Now the beauty and homage is sullied.

Public works crews spent the Monday covering up the racial slurs with plastic bags but it’s just a temporary solution that needs permanent fixing. But before doing so, they’ll need to wait for dryer weather conditions to paint over it.

Holbrook said he’s already reimagining the mural and the ways he can enhance it.

“I wanna get back immediately back home so I can make it better. So we can not have this hate sitting there so people can see it,” said Holbrook.

In the meantime, Folks are hoping police catch whoever did this.

“So we stand here in this rain, no matter what, to tell whoever it was we want you to come forward. We want to hear you. We want to know what your pain is, but we want you to know that your pain was misplaced,” said Lorrant.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.