NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders and members of South Florida’s Haitian community came together Monday for a press conference as fear and uncertainty continues following the Trump administration’s decision to officially end their Temporary Protected Status.

The Department of Homeland Security officials said the conditions in Haiti have improved to allow the safe return of Haitian citizens, but many Haitians in South Florida believe Haiti still remains in a state of crisis and are calling for the decision to be reversed.

“Haiti not safe. Haiti is not ready,” said Miami-Dade District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien.

Miami-Dade District 3 Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin further added to the concerns regarding the country’s safety.

“Gangs rule streets once filled with hope, schools are shattered, hospitals overwhelmed, families displaced,” said Estime-Irvin. “To say Haiti is safe to return defies facts, reason, and morality.”

This press conference came on the heels of a previous gathering over the weekend where Haitian immigration leaders and activists gathered to echo similar concerns.

Among the speakers at the event was Tessa Pettit, a Haitian American and executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

“I am angry, because we are now in [an] America that sends people to their death, which is not what America used to stand for,” she said.

As a result of the policy change, over half-a-million Haitians in the United States could face the possibility of deportation and losing their opportunity to work in the sunshine state as well.

Community leaders in South Florida are urging Haitian citizens in the state to seek help in order to make a plan.

The termination will go into effect on Sept. 2.

