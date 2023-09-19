MIAMI (WSVN) - No parking for a Miami commissioner following his arrest.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla’s name has been removed from his city hall parking space.

Diaz de la Portilla was arrested last week on charges of bribery, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and official misconduct. He’s denied the allegations.

Governor DeSantis suspended him from office last week.

Commissioners may consider a temporary replacement to hold the seat until the November election — at a special meeting scheduled for Monday.

