MIAMI (WSVN) - Plans to demolish a church in Miami are expected to be discussed in a city meeting Thursday.

As part of a project to build an 80-story mega high-rise tower, developers want to take down a large portion of First Miami Presbyterian Church, one of Brickell’s last historically designated landmarks.

The group, “Brickell Stronger Together”, has appealed the plans, saying it will bring more traffic and air pollution to the area.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.