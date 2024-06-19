(WSVN) - In a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation board of governors approved a 2025 rate package. With the vote, Citizens’ customers could see an increase of 14% in their property insurance rate as early as next year.
“All those in favor, say aye,” said a board member.
During their meeting, several board members were heard saying aye as they cast their votes.
The insurer would be implementing its maximum allowable 14% rate statewide.This would be for all personal lines policies to include private condos, single-family homes, mobile homes, and rentals.
Citizens, a not-for-profit corporation, tax-exempt, is Florida’s insurer of last resort and the largest insurer in the state, providing both windstorm coverage and general property insurance for home-owners who can’t access it otherwise in the private market. This is especially critical after a hurricane or storm.
The packaging is still pending more votes before it can be fully approved.
If the 2025 rate packages passes all approvals, here’s how it could impact residents.
- For both Miami-Dade and Broward county, homeowners could see a possible increase of 13.5%
- Condominium units rates would likely increase by 14.2% in Miami-Dade and 14.3% in Broward County.
While the board of governors voted for a rate increase, the office of insurance regulation still needs to approve it and they will hold a public hearing.
