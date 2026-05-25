MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Solemn Memorial Day ceremonies are taking place across the nation to honor America’s fallen service members, and South Florida was no exception.

7News cameras captured organizers setting up outside the Miami Beach Police headquarters, just after 8 a.m. on Monday. A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

It’s one of many ceremonies scheduled to bring South Floridians together to pay tribute to those in the amed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We have to accept the day and [remember] what it’s for,” said an attendee in Fort Lauderdale.

Monday’s ceremonies are the culmination of a weekend that began with awe-inspiring spectacles and displays of patriotism from Fort Lauderdale Beach to Miami Beach.

Thousands of people, both young and young at heart, hit the shoreline as they marked this Memorial Day weekend, South Florida style.

From the Thunderbirds to the Golden Knights, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show showcased all six branches of the military, in the air and on the water, just off Ocean Drive on Miami Beach.

“Meeting all the service members, it’s awesome, knowing that he’s going to be part of the family,” said an attendee whose son will be joining the armed forces.

Meanwhile, yhe City of Fort Lauderdale hosting its annual Great Anerican Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park, kicking off the unofficial start of the summer.

“Thank you so much for your service. I can’t say enough, and I’m proud to be an American,” said attendee Simone Argy.

As families waved flags and honored the country’s fallen heroes, these events have become a tradition for many families.

“I’m really happy that my mom brought us here,” said attendee Emma Hanrahan.

It’s an annual tradition that has inspired the younger generation to pay it forward with service.

“As someone who’s going to the Air Force Academy, I’m really excited to see all the different planes, to see all the military members who were here,” said an air show attendee. “It’s really inspiring for someone who’s going to be joining them.”

The event in South Beach will include a wreath laying ceremony, as well as a 21-gun salute.

Click here for a list of local Memorial Day events.

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