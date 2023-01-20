MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video committing an unholy act of vandalism at a Miami Lakes church and could be linked to another church that was vandalized just down the street.

Around 6 a.m., security footage captured the subject as he walked up to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, located near Northwest 158th Street and 67th Avenue, Wednesday.

The man picked up a rock, took a few more steps and then hurled the rock through one of the windows before he ran off; a statue of the Virgin Mary was also knocked over.

Two hours later, police received a call from a United Methodist Church about a person throwing an object at a window in the building and breaking it.

“I don’t know why they would, I don’t know what it accomplishes, it’s just vandalism,” said a woman.

Although the window was broken, the faith in the church’s community certainly was not.

Parishioners said they forgive the man and pray for him.

“Too bad that there are people out there that have something going on in their lives and they just reach out do things that they shouldn’t be able to do,” said churchgoer Jack Duarte. “I just pray for people like that so God can help them in a certain way to get back on track and get where they’re supposed to be in their lives.”

Another churchgoer, Vivian Perez Caproni, wants the man to find peace.

“I just hope that whatever was going on with that person that they’re able to find peace and there are lots of ways that we can seek help and the church is one of them,” she said. “If you’re in need just knock on the door. You don’t need to throw the rock.”

The shattered window has since been boarded up.

Police are unsure if the same man caught on camera at the Our Lady of the Lakes Church was the same person to vandalize the methodist church.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

