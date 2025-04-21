MIAMI (WSVN) - Following the announcement of the death of Pope Francis at 88 years old, many churches in South Florida held special Masses in his honor, with the archbishop offering words of reflection and remembrance for the beloved pontiff.

Pope Francis was known as a voice for the poor and oppressed. A champion of peace. He gained a reputation for being relatable, approachable, and down-to-earth.

Revered by the faithful and respected around the world, the “People’s Pope” inspired all corners of the world by clinging to tradition while modernizing the papacy and the Catholic Church.

His health started to deteriorate in early 2022 and for the first time, at 85, the world saw the pope in a wheelchair during a “Gift of Peace” prayer at Saint Mary’s Major Basilica in Rome.

On Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the death of the Holy Father Francis from Casa Santa Marta at the Vatican, the pope’s private residence and place of death.

The cardinal said the pontiff’s life was one dedicated to the service of the lord and his church and that he has now “returned to the home of the Father.”

His passing comes a day after he gave the traditional Easter blessing on Sunday. It was his highest-profile appearance since being released from the hospital last month.

Thousands were in attendance, not knowing it would be his last.

The pope had been recovering at his home in the Vatican after battling a life-threatening bout of pneumonia in both lungs. He spent more than five weeks in the hospital and was released March 23.

Since his release from the hospital, the public assumed the pope’s health was on the mend. Now, people from around the world are remembering the life of their beloved pope.

Masses were held across South Florida for the repose of the pope’s soul, including services at Saint Martha Church and Saint Mary’s Cathedral.

In light of the news, Archbishop Thomas Wenski released the following statement:

“His legacy will be defined by a series of “firsts”: the first Jesuit Pope, the first Pope from the Americas, the first Pope to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, and the first Pope to appoint women to high positions in the Roman Curia previously held only by male prelates. […]Pope Francis leaves this world as a “pilgrim of hope”. “May choirs of angels welcome you and lead you to the bosom of Abraham; and where Lazarus is poor no longer may you find eternal rest.”

At a press conference at the Archdiocese of Miami, Archbishop Wenski reflected on the pope’s light-hearted and joyous spirt.

“I remember once when I met with him in Rome, shortly after he was elected pope I told him that I was from Miami and I said ‘the best thing about Miami is that it’s so close to the United States and so the pope really laughed at that, so he had a great sense of humor,” said Archbishop Wenski.

Pope Francis’ appearance on Easter Sunday was a defiance of doctors’ orders.

“He was working until the very end. You can say he died with his boots on,” said Archbishop Wenski. “We join with Catholics throughout the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis.”

The pope is credited with bringing a unique layer of humility to the Holy See.

“The pope passing during Easter week, I think is perhaps the last lesson or instruction he’s giving us because Easter is a celebration of life. It’s a celebration of the fact that life conquers death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Archbishop Wenski.

As faithful Catholics mourned the loss of a progressive pope, the front door to St. Mary’s Cathedral was draped with a black curtain and a portrait of Pope Francis was placed inside the chapel.

“I was extremely surprised because, of course, yesterday we just saw him at the Vatican, greeting the people and blessing the people. Yea it was a shock,” said parishioner Yvonne Pacifico. “He was a pope for the people. His message of love and of acceptance.”

“He did so much for the underprivileged, the underserved communities, extremely progressive. He did so much for immigrants as a whole. Its heartbreaking,” said parishioner Alessandra Manrique.

The pope’s final remarks— a call for peace and unity, especially when it comes to Gaza and Ukraine, resonated well with parishioners.

“It comes from God. Whatever comes out from him comes from God,” said a parishioner.

“Knowing how ill he was, and that only shows you how much he really loved his people. He was truly a very, very, very good pope and I’m going to miss him,” said Pacifico

And in his last public post online, made on Easter Sunday, the pope shared this message:

“Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life.”

While Pope Francis’ funeral plans are still being finalized, a Vatican spokesperson said that the pontiff’s body could lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica for people to come and pay their respects as soon as Wednesday.

