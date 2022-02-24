MIAMI (WSVN) - A dog who fell victim to a cruel crime in Miami faces a long road to recovery, as officials search for the person or people responsible.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Alexandra Torres said her son found the dog, named Chulo, injured and lying near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 38th Street, last week.

“I felt like he was in need of help, like he was in danger,” she said. “He’s just not getting up and walking.”

Torres says her son then ran to his uncle for help.

“He ran home, he got my brother, and my brother went back, and he went and got him,” she said, “and we kept him here for like a day, and we gave him water.”

The family said Chulo is the neighborhood dog, and he’s been around for years.

“He’s such a friendly dog, very friendly, very friendly, very good and friendly,” said Torres

Finding him in the condition he was in was heartbreaking, the family said.

Seeing he wasn’t getting better, they called Miami-Dade Animal Services on Friday.

“When our officers arrived, they found a large, white/tan male dog with bite wounds in various stages of healing all over his body,” said Kathleen Labrada, Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Thats wasn’t the extent of his injuries.

When they brought Chulo in to be looked at, an X-ray showed something even more disturbing.

“Our veterinarians found that he had also been shot. He has pellets in his chest,” said Labrada, “so he’s been intentionally subjected to a lot of pain and suffering.”

​Now Animal Services is working with Crime Stoppers to find whoever did this.

“There is a direct link between animal cruelty and acts of violence towards humans,” said Labrada. “We want to ensure that this individual is held accountable and receives the help that they need.”

Torres said she’s still shocked that someone could do something so cruel.

“It hurts me. It hurts me, and I think about it every day,” she said.

Officials said Chulo will need extensive medical care.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

