SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Chuck E. Cheese brought some joy and fun to young patients thanks to one family’s generous donation.

The mascot of the restaurant chain, Charles Entertainment Cheese, visited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and met with some kids to take some pictures with them.

The children got to take home a fun prize from the chain thanks to the Leach family’s donation.

“So, we contacted Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and asked them if they’d be interested in donating all of our Chuck E. Cheese toys to the hospital, and they said yes,” said Jason Leach. “So from there, we just kind of worked over the last few months to put this all together, and the kids, hopefully they remember all this when they get older because we’re really proud of them.”

Over 200 toys were donated to the hospital.

The kids and their families also got to enjoy some classic Chuck E. Cheese-themed activities and snacks.

