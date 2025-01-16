MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school sensation, now a record breaker, the feat comes as this soon-to-be college athlete gets ready to join one of the best college basketball programs in the country after leaving a big legacy at this high school.

Christopher Columbus’ senior Cameron Boozer reached a remarkable milestone Wednesday night on the basketball court.

Scoring a total of 2,000 over his the duration of high school career. The 17-year-old is one of the top players in the nation and he also happens to be the son of Two-Time NBA All-Star, Carlos Boozer.

“Cayden and Cameron have been doing this since they were babies, almost like out the wound I would think,” said Carlos.

After graduation, both he and his twin brother Cayden, will be taking their talents to Duke University, following in their father’s footsteps.

But following the game, Cameron found out he had bigger shoes to fill.

The record-breaking Boozer was presented with a pair of custom-painted gold sneakers.

“It feels a bit surreal. The time has gone very fast. Four years flew by and just to think about all of the accomplishments they’ve had just to get to this moment it feels really amazing,” said the brothers’ mother CeCe Boozer.

The gold gift courtesy of 2002 Alumni Marcus Rivero, a high-profile shoe designer, who has created custom kicks for many pro-athletes.

As for the young Boozer, this is just the beginning of what he hopes, is great things to come.

“It flew by too fast, they deserve, they’ve had one [explicit] of a career, not finished yet, still have some unfinished business. A ton of work in, blood, sweat and tears, ” said Carlos.

As the Boozer twins’ high school careers end, it is clear they have had an impact on the student body.

“All these years and all the victories but most of us we just really appreciate you guys. Love you guys so much. Thank you very much,” said a coach.

As the brothers take their talents to the NCAA next season, there’s plenty of optimism that the two will be one-and-done players and declare for the 2026 NBA draft.

