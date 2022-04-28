SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Christopher Columbus High School celebrated the opening of its new science and arts center.

The $25 million facility was named after Marcus Lemonis and Mario Sueiras, who are two class of 1991 alumni.

The pair made a generous donation toward the facility.

“When I was in the school, you would see people doing things,” said Sueiras, “and it was amazing, and now I’m able to do it, and all I hope is somebody else one day sees something and decides to pay it forward. That’s it. It’s that simple.”

The four-story center will offer cutting edge resources and spaces that foster STEM skills, robotics and engineering and also elevate music and art programs.

