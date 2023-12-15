MIAMI (WSVN) - Children across South Florida are getting the chance to check off some items from their Christmas wish list.

The Pantry of Broward County usually hands out food throughout the year, but on Friday, it was toys.

Over 60 grandparents who are raising their grand kids will receive a big bag of toys, giving those kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.

“To be a grandmother of four, I sure appreciate it a lot,” said Ivon.

In Miami-Dade, children took part in the Miami Heat’s toy giveaway. They got to pick out some pretty cool stuff and even get some love from the Heat’s mascot, Burnie.

The event started 16 years ago with a dad who loved the Heat and kids.

‘It’s tremendously important we carry on the traditions that our dad started,” said Amy Share Brennan, the daughter of the founder of the giveaway. “It was always important to him to give back to the community and that every child has a present for the holidays.”

Over in Midtown, kids got the chance to go holiday shopping with a police officer at Target.

“It’s where we bring cops from all our departments all over the city together with children from our community who are in need of holiday spirit lifting,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

During the event, 7-year-old Mia even got to meet Santa.

“My present was … I wished for a toy,” she said.

Mia ended up receiving a doll, and the officer who helped her was most definitely feeling the holiday spirit, as he helped her look for little accessories for the toy.

“There are still good people out there who want to help, and it’s amazing. It’s a good feeling,’ said Miami Police Officer Mercedes Cabrera.

The parents and grandparents of all these children said that without those donations, there wouldn’t be much under the tree on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.