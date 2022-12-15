SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Caregivers held a special holiday celebration for the smallest patients at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital.

Santa Claus and one of his elves on Thursday surprised babies in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The newborns were gifted costumes, stockings and other surprises for their first Christmas.

They also got to pose for a picture with Santa and his elf.

