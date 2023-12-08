MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital had a day of holiday fun for its youngest patients.

The Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami hosted a holiday party, Thursday morning.

The event celebrated how far the children have come during their stay.

The young patients got to meet Santa Claus and enjoy activities such as face painting and coloring pictures.

Parents Jessica and Mohammed Jarra said their daughter has made remarkable progress.

“She’s been coming here since she was 5 months, so we’ve seen the progress,” said Jessica, “so being able to be with other kids, with her therapists in a different environment is really nice.”

“As parents, we’re doing our best to be able to raise her well, but obviously, when she comes here as well, each and every therapist who has contributed to make her who she is today is definitely a very great thing,” said Mohammed.

The children also got to take a ride on a life-size Polar Express train.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.