MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital threw a party for patients to boost their Christmas spirit.

The Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center at Jackson Memorial Center held its annual holiday party, Thursday morning.

Children staying at the hospital received presents to celebrate milestones they’ve reached during their recovery.

Santa Claus was also there to greet the children and give them some encouragement before Christmas.

“After an accident, after you’re sick, it gives you a little hope, and then the staff doing this and doing so many activities, mostly for the little kids, is rewarding. It makes them happy, us happy,” said patient Laura Auzoaon.

The children were also able to enjoy fun activities such as reading, music therapy and a train ride outside the hospital.

