Christians begin Lent with ashes on their foreheads in South Florida, Italy

(WSVN) — Christians of several denominations around the world are starting the Lenten season with a trip to church on Ash Wednesday.

South Floridians filled the pews Wednesday morning during services to mark the 40 day countdown to Easter.

Believers received an ash cross on their forehead representing death and repentance.

Across the globe in Italy, Pope Francis encouraged faithful Catholics to share their wealth during Lent.

The Pope also warned of the dangers surrounding the careless use of social media, criticizing the publication of disinformation by media outlets.

