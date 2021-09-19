MIAMI (WSVN) - The Children’s Trust served up some family fun in downtown Miami this weekend.

The organization hosted its annual Family Expo with a pop-up style event at HistoryMiami Museum on Saturday.

The expo, which was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, provides children and families a day full of resources, information and fun throughout the county.

Ximena Nunez, The Children’s Trust director of communications, said each exhibition highlights the most important needs for families.

“We want to make sure that the families know that they’re not alone, that there’s help for them,” she said. “There are different organizations that are there to help them, so we want to make sure that with events like this one, they can connect with the services that they need.”

The next pop-up event is set for next Saturday at Jackson West Medical Center in Doral.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.