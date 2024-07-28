MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual summer event returned this weekend with fun for the whole family.

The Children’s Trust Family Expo connected families with resources and organizations in their communities.

Saturday’s event was held at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

“The Children’s Trust is a funder of programs for children and families,” said Natalia Zea with The Children’s Trust. “We work with the community, and we’re dedicated to serving all of their different needs, because we know being a parent is hard enough, and we can all use a little bit of help.”

If you would like to attend a Children’s Trust event, there will be another next weekend at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.