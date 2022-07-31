CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Children’s Trust Family Expo hosted its second event in Cutler Bay this weekend.

Saturday’s event, held at Sweet Home Community Campus, offered fun for the whole family, with exhibits highlighting child care, after-school programs, family services, and more.

Jim Haj, the president and CEO of The Children’s Trust, said the goal of Family Expo is to show parents the many opportunities and resources available for their children.

“We do know the rising costs. We know that parents are having a hard time with rent, with inflation and everything else that we hear on the news,” he said. “This is our way to get parents and families ready for school. We have school supplies, we have resources.”

The Children’s Trust’s upcoming and final event is scheduled for next Saturday at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.