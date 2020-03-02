Children with disabilities, terminal illnesses interact with Zoo Miami animals

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a day to remember for dozens of very special children and their families, as they got up close and interactive with the stars of Zoo Miami, thanks to a local nonprofit.

These families were able to treat their children to something they don’t usually do Sunday morning. They flooded the entrance of Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade to take part in an event held by the Miami Power Team Foundation, a nonprofit that has been devoted to their cause of giving a helping hand since 1995.

“Many of our children may not have the opportunity to participate in a zoo. We make that available for them,” said Alberto Fernandez, the foundation’s executive director. “All the activities that we provide are free of charge for the children and their families.”

More than 45 children with disabilities and terminal illnesses spent four unforgettable hours at the zoo. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they were able to stroll around with their families to see what the zoo had to offer.

It was an opportunity that a lot of these children have never experienced before.

Yaima Villaescusa, the mother of one of the young guests, praised those responsible for putting together the event.

“It’s amazing. You don’t get to meet people like that every day. It’s good to be around them. They’re are very lovely,” she said. “They make them feel like a normal kid.”

The children were able to come face to face with all the types of animals the zoo had to offer.

Aside from making great memories, some were able to find their favorite animals, including Villaescusa’s son.

“He was here when he was little, so I don’t think he remembers, and he loved monkeys,” she said.

Miami Power Team Foundation offers other events as well, including paint workshops, kite flying and much more.

