MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A unique camp where children learn about the ocean and their own surfing skills took place off South Florida’s coast.

Friday was the kind of windy day that was perfect for surfing, as the 17th annual Surf Camp for Children with Autism wrapped up with an exciting beach day on Miami Beach.

“We’re focusing on abilities and not on disabilities,” said an organizer.

Participants who went in the water showed their families and themselves what they can do.

“So, it’s a very complete program where we let the kids have fun, enjoy nature and relate with others,” said Dajer.

The Center for Autism and Related Disabilities hosts a week-long camp for children ages 8 to 12, where they learn about the ocean, weather and, of course, to surf.

“Today is the culmination of everything that they’ve learned this past week, where they get to show off their surfing skills to their parents,” said an organizer.

Organizers said that by the end of the week, the children realize their own ablities are greater than they thought.

“It’s important for the kids, because it’s an actitivy that, like any other neurotypical has the ability to do and the opportunity to do. We’re giving them the opportunity, no matter their diagnosis,” said Dajer.

The kids love it, but the adults said they’re the ones receiving the biggest gift.

“Nothing makes your heart feel more full than when a child says to you, ‘I never thought I could do that, this has been so much fun, thank you for doing this,'” said an organizer “That’s the joy in everything that we do here.”

he Center For Autism serves about 17,000 families in South Florida, offering free resources for families who have relatives with autism.

