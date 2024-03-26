MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami and Nova Southeastern are teaming up for Spring Surf Camp, which gives back to children with autism.

“I’m super duper happy,” said Adam, Surf Camp participant.

That’s because Adam is trying something new.

“What did I do today? I surfed today,” said Adam. “At first I thought I was bad at it but turns out, I’m pretty good at it.”

Adam like other children has autism in this annual Spring Surf Camp on Miami Beach, through the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University, they’re doing things they’ve never done before.

“And we teach them how to surf and how to have fun,” said Adam.

The children sharpen their swimming skills, learn about oceanography, and develop their own abilities, regardless of what challenges they face.

“Have them feel they can do things that are challenging and conquer their fears,” said Sara Dajer, who is with Nova Southeastern for Autism and Related Disabilities.

The program said the children who participate are building confidence and trust in the ocean and themselves.

