MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children getting a much-deserved beach day, and this trip was more than just a breath of fresh air.

Most of us take going to the beach for granted, but these kids definitely do not because for many of them, Monday was the best day ever.

Fun is about to be had, as Gavin and a bunch of his friends are at Miami Beach for the day.

Normally, that wouldn’t be possible for these kids with medical limitations.

“They have a safe day at the beach and have a normal day like any other child, and they really enjoy it,” said Dr. Maria Fanco of Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center.

Eleven children dependant on ventilators, getting in some salt air, warm sunshine and the ocean.

Nancy is Gavin’s mom — they drove down from Buffalo for this.

“We really can’t go to the beach unless we carried him, which he’s getting bigger now,” she said. “Gavin’s 15 now, so he’s getting bigger and we gotta carry the ventilator, the suction, the emergency bag, and all of that so this is just an awesome opportunity.”

Kids come for this yearly camp called Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center (VACC).

And some of them get in the water.

Special handheld ventilators allow the kids to breath while in the water.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue is there to support them.

“It gives me a chance to interact with kids and their families in a non-emergency setting, which is always great,” said Miami Beach Fire Rescue’s Victor White, “and in a fun place, a fun environment.”

The goal of today: let kids be kids.

“Today we’re enjoying the water,” said Elimar Garay, a parent.

Enjoying the water like everyone else, while making fun spring break memories.

“They don’t feel like they have limitations,” said Fanco. “They remind us limitations is all in our head. It’s not what you have.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.