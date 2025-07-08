HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade deputies have reportedly located two children who had been reported missing from Homestead.

A Florida MISSING CHILD alert was issued for 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell, who were last seen in the area of the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street on Tuesday morning.

But a few hours later, deputies confirmed that the children had been located, but no additional details had been released.

