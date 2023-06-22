NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children in Northeast Miami-Dade were a part of a global event addressing water safety and drowning prevention.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson promotional event took place across the globe on Thursday, and South Florida was no exception.

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department hosted an event at Oak Grove Park.

The event was designed around an important message: swimming lessons save lives.

Speaking with 7News at the event, Jim O’Connor, Miami-Dade Parks’ aquatic regional manager, addressed why this awareness is important for children.

“Today’s event is to call awareness to teach children to swim, drowning prevention and water safety, and hopefully encouraging people to sign up for swim lessons,” he said.

Hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks on six continents also took part of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, as tens of thousands of kids and adults united to bring awareness to water safety and drowning prevention.

