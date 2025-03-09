SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heroes helped heroes who are facing a life-threatening battle.

Several nonprofits came together Saturday to host the Heroes Unite: Superhero Family Picnic at A.D. Barnes Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The special event was dedicated to children who have fought or are fighting cancer.

Their families were also celebrated for being there every step of the way.

Even Spider-Man and Superman came out to meet the small warriors, giving them a day to forget the fight they face.

“At a time where everything is so divisive, the 10 organizations in the same Miami-Dade/Broward area can come together because have a shared goal,” said event organizer Marta Blanco.

The children were also treated to games, face painting, pony rides, a magic show and lots of good food.

